* Pension funds' late-session buying extends gains-analyst
* Hyundai Motor up 4 pct, its supply chain shares also rally
SEOUL Nov 6 South Korean shares rose on Tuesday
to a near two-week high as investors looked beyond the imminent
outcome of the U.S. presidential election to bet on local blue
chips.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.1 percent to close at 1,928.17 points, increasing gains in the
late session as local institutional investors purchased a net
171 billion won ($156.7 million) worth of shares.
"The morning's cautious investor sentiment before the U.S.
election made way for purchases by pension funds and equity fund
managers in the afternoon as they snapped up blue-chip shares,"
said Kim Soon-young, an analyst at IBK Securities.
Shares in Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors
rose 4.3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively,
after plunging nearly 7 percent on Monday after the automakers
admitted they have overstated the fuel economy of vehicles sold
in the United States and Canada.
Companies in Hyundai's supply chain also saw steep gains,
with shares in Hyundai Mobis rising 3.3 percent and
Halla Climate rallying 5.6 percent.
Large-cap shares mostly rose, with tech heavyweight Samsung
Electronics reversing the morning's losses to close
up 0.6 percent.
State-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)
slumped 2.1 percent after two nuclear power reactors
run by a KEPCO subsidiary were shut down for nearly two months
on Monday to replace parts provided with forged certificates.
Gainers outnumbered decliners 496 to 335.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up
1.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.5 percent
higher.
Move on day +1.05 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011
Change on yr +5.6 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1091.1750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)