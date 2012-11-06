SEOUL, Nov 7 Seoul shares are likely to edge up
early on Wednesday, although trading will be subdued as
investors look for a clear outcome to the U.S. presidential
election.
"The broad outline of the U.S. election is expected during
trading hours. If the uncertainty is dispelled with results
pointing to a clear winner, the main board is expected to trace
last night's Wall Street gains," said Park Jung-sup, an analyst
at Daishin Securities.
"But if the election is too close to call, with a
possibility of a recount, it would be a downside factor."
Wall Street stocks jumped on Tuesday as American voters went
to the polls, with the U.S. presidential election keeping trade
subdued while the euro held steady despite uncertainty over
Greece's next financial aid payment.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.1 percent to close at 1,928.17 points on Tuesday.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:23 GMT----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,428.39 0.79% 11.130
USD/JPY 80.35 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.751 -- 0.072
SPOT GOLD $1,715.99 0.04% 0.650
US CRUDE $88.71 3.57% 3.060
DOW JONES 13245.68 1.02% 133.24
ASIA ADRS 121.49 0.60% 0.72
---------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES **
Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd (KAI) said in a regulatory
filing Wednesday the South Korean government signed a deal with
Peru's government to export 20 training aircraft developed by
KAI worth $208.9 million in total.
**HANDOK PHARMACEUTICALS **
Handok Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing
late Tuesday it is in preliminary negotiations to possibly
establish a joint venture with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd, but nothing has been decided yet.
**KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP (KEPCO) **
The CEO of state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp, Kim
Joong-kyum, has tendered his resignation with nearly two years
left on his term, local newspaper Korea Economic Daily and other
media reported Wednesday.
KEPCO shares slumped 2.1 percent on Tuesday after two
nuclear power reactors run by a KEPCO subsidiary were shut down
for nearly two months on Monday to replace parts provided with
forged certificates.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Richard Leong;
Editing by Richard Pullin)