Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
SEOUL Nov 8 Seoul shares fell early on Thursday in line with Asian peers as investors eyed a looming fiscal crisis in the United States, while the expiry of KOSPI options contracts added to market volatility.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.2 percent at 1,914.16 points at 0102 GMT.
Blue chips mostly opened down, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics falling 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.