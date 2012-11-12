* Uphill battle expected to resolve U.S. fiscal cliff
SEOUL, Nov 12 (Seoul shares were headed for their
third consecutive day of declines on Monday, weighed down by
continued foreign selling, as concerns persisted about looming
tax hikes and spending cuts in the United States.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had
slipped 0.4 percent to 1,896.15 points as of 0153 GMT.
"The U.S. fiscal cliff is expected to be resolved, but it
faces an uphill battle to reach a solution, which will be a drag
on stock markets," said Kim Sung-soo, a fund manager at LS Asset
Management.
Statements from U.S. President Barack Obama and House
Speaker John Boehner on Friday showed that the two leaders were
still far apart over a "fiscal cliff" of automatic tax hikes and
spending cuts worth $600 billion, leading U.S. stocks to give up
most gains later on Friday.
"There is a consensus that South Korean stocks are cheaper
than their peers, but the macroeconomic uncertainty will force
analysts to downgrade corporate earnings outlooks for this year
and next year," Kim said.
"The KOSPI lacks catalysts," he said, expecting the KOSPI to
remain in a range around the 1,900-point mark this year.
The shipbuilding sector was among the worst performers, with
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering losing 2.7
percent and Hyundai Heavy Industries down 2.6
percent.
Among large-cap stocks, Samsung Electronics and
Hyundai Motor traded nearly flat, while POSCO
fell 0.9 percent.
But Woongjin Holdings extended its rally, up by
its daily limit of 15 percent, after a court approved the $1.1
billion sale of a stake in unit Woongjin Coway.
