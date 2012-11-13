SEOUL Nov 13 Seoul shares edged up in early trade on Tuesday, although concerns over possible tax hikes and spending cuts in the United States early next year capped gains.

Key stock Samsung Electronics inched down 0.15 percent, while Hyundai Motor rose 0.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.16 percent at 1,903.86 as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Joseph Radford)