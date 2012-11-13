* Blue-chips mixed; shipbuilders fall on weak outlook
* Department stores gain on winter wear revenue
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Nov 13 Seoul shares slipped to their
lowest close since Sept. 6 on Tuesday as investors remained
worried about U.S. fiscal woes and the uncertain timing for a
crucial Greek bailout.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI),
reversing gains early in the day, finished down 0.59 percent at
1,889.70 points, extending its losing streak to four sessions.
"Due to external issues such as U.S. fiscal concerns or
Greece, investor sentiment isn't exactly robust," said Cho
Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
"However, valuation remains attractive and could spark
bargain-hunting if the index falls further. So the main board is
seen largely maintaining its level," he said.
South Korea's fall mirrored those elsewhere in Asia, as
shares came under pressure from worries about a U.S. fiscal
policy standoff and uncertainty over the euro zone's debt
crisis, with global lenders holding back from giving further aid
to debt-stricken Greece.
Blue chips were mixed, with tech heavyweight Samsung
Electronics inching up 0.3 percent and steelmaker
POSCO rising 0.6 percent, while automaker Hyundai
Motor slid 2.1 percent.
Shares in the transportation equipment sector were
down, led by shipbuilders extending losses from Monday as
falling orders weakened the outlook.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering tumbled
4.6 percent while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding
slumped 5.4 percent.
Department store operators bucked the trend with steep
gains. Hyundai Department Store rallied 6.6 percent,
Lotte Shopping climbed 2.3 percent, and Shinsegae
gained 3.2 percent.
"The sudden cold weather led to increased revenues from
high-margin winter wear such as coats and padded jumpers," said
Yeo Yeong-sang, a retail sector analyst at Korea Investment &
Securities.
Foreign investors offloaded stakes for a fourth straight
session, selling a net 5 billion Korean won ($4.59 million)
worth of KOSPI shares, but the amount was far below Monday's
155 billion won.
Declining shares outnumbered winners 613 to 214.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.5
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ lost 1.5 percent.
Move on day -0.59 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011
Change on yr +3.5 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1088.5500 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Chikako Mogi in TOKYO and Hyunjoo Jin
in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Borsuk)