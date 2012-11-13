SEOUL Nov 13 Seoul shares slipped to their lowest closing in more than two months on Tuesday as investors remained worried about U.S. fiscal woes and the uncertain timing for a crucial Greek bailout.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), reversing gains early in the day, finished down 0.59 percent at 1,889.70 points, extending its losing streak to four sessions. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)