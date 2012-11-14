SEOUL Nov 14 Seoul shares edged up in early trade on Wednesday, with foreign investors turning into net buyers after four consecutive days of selling and shipbuilders rebounding.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 1,894.75 at 0004 GMT. ($1 = 1089.9400 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)