RPT-France, India to cooperate in fighting climate change
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
SEOUL Nov 14 Seoul shares edged up in early trade on Wednesday, with foreign investors turning into net buyers after four consecutive days of selling and shipbuilders rebounding.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 1,894.75 at 0004 GMT. ($1 = 1089.9400 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
ST PETERSBURG, June 2 The State Bank of India expects to complete a planned share sale by year-end, probably through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), bank Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said on Friday.