* LG Display falls after news of Sharp talks with Intel,
Qualcomm
* LG Elec gains on smartphone outlook, KEB extends falls
SEOUL Nov 14 Seoul shares traded slightly lower
Wednesday morning as concerns about continued foreign selling
weighed on investor sentiment already hurt by uncertainty over
the looming U.S. fiscal cliff and the Greek debt bailout.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.03 percent lower at 1,889.13 points as of 0156 GMT, paring
gains earlier in the day.
"Investors are sitting on the fence as a political debate
started over the U.S. fiscal cliff. There are concerns that
foreigners may continue selling to reap gains from the recent
appreciation of the South Korean won," said Kim Young-jun, an
analyst at SK Securities.
Global stocks have lost ground since the re-election of U.S.
President Barack Obama last week, as investors have shifted
focus to the fiscal cliff, a convergence of urgent tax and
spending issues that could plunge the economy into recession.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Congress gathered in Washington for the
first time since the elections, with a fundamental tax dispute
preventing a broader compromise on deficit reduction.
While the technology sector gained ground, LG Display
bucked the trend, down 0.29 percent after news that
its ailing rival Sharp Corp is in talks to secure $378
million investment from U.S.-based Intel Corp and
Qualcomm Inc.
LG Electronics extended gains, up 2.93 percent
after Shinhan Investment expected the company to boost
smartphone sales and outpace HTC Corp as the third
biggest smartphone maker in the fourth quarter.
Chemicals firms were among the worst performers, with SK
Chemicals down 3.22 percent and LG Chem
falling 2.32 percent.
Korea Exchange Bank extended declines, falling
to its lowest level in more than 13 months after Daishin
Securities cut the target price of the lender, predicting
lower-than-expected net profit for the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)