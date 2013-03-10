SEOUL, March 11 Seoul shares are likely to edge up on Monday after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data lifted Wall Street stocks on Friday, although currency moves and continued geopolitical risk were seen increasing volatility. "Concerns about the main board decoupling from global stocks has increased as the main board treads water near 2,000 points while Dow continues to break records, due to concerns about the weak yen and North Korean risk. Such factors could cap gains for a little while more," said Yang Kyung-shik, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. World equity markets rallied and the U.S. dollar strengthened on Friday after an unexpectedly sharp jump in U.S. employment in February reinforced the view that growth the world's biggest economy is gaining traction. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,006.01 points on Friday, barely regaining ground lost in the previous session from Wednesday's 2-month high. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,551.18 0.45% 6.920 USD/JPY 96.13 0.11% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.049 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,577.54 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $91.69 -0.28% -0.260 DOW JONES 14397.07 0.47% 67.58 ASIA ADRS 137.57 0.36% 0.49 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St climbs on jobs, S&P up for 9th week in 10 >Prices fall, yields jump on February job growth >Dollar rallies across the board, cheered by US jobs >Brent crude slips, high-priced RINs boost U.S. gas ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** A U.S. judge on Friday refused to suspend Apple Inc's patent lawsuit against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , a case that includes search technology in Apple's Siri voice assistant. **PACIFIC PHARMA ** Pacific Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing on late Friday a net profit of 1 billion won in 2012, a 48 percent increase from the previous year. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)