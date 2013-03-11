SEOUL, March 11 Seoul shares eased in early trading on Monday, as currency moves and concerns about North Korea offset the impact of Friday's better-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

Samsung Electronics fell 0.4 percent, extending losses after falling 3.9 percent in the last two sessions, while Hyundai Motor fell 1.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 2,000.08 points at 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)