* Sectors with key Japanese rivals affected as won also weak
against dollar
* Techs rebound; Samsung Elec up 0.6 pct
* Some defensives favoured; Hana Tour gains 3 pct
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, March 11 Seoul shares slipped on
Monday, weighed down by auto shares over concerns
about their export competitiveness after the Japanese yen
hovered near multi-year lows against the dollar.
Losses were capped, though, by institutional buying on
improving economic data from the United States and China.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked down
0.1 percent to 2,003.35 points, its lowest closing in eight
sessions.
"Expectations for global economic recovery fueled by recent
U.S. and China data offset downside variables such as North
Korean risk," said Park Sung-hoon, an analyst at Woori
Investment & Securities.
Both the yen and the Korean won weakened on Monday, but Park
said investors were more concerned about the impact on South
Korean top car manufacturers who compete against Japanese rivals
in global markets.
Shares of Hyundai Motor Co fell 2.3 percent,
their fourth straight daily loss while sibling Kia Motors
slid 2.1 percent.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent against the yen at 96.06
, near Friday's peak of 96.60 yen, its highest since
August 2009. The won fell to a near 5-month low.
Tech shares rebounded from recent lows through local
institutional buying, with heavyweight Samsung Electronics
closing up 0.6 percent after falling 3.9 percent in
the last two sessions.
Investors favoured some defensives, with travel agency Hana
Tour Service gaining 3.2 percent while snack maker
Crown Confectionary rose 4 percent.
Local institutional investors buttressed the main board by
buying a net 349.5 billion Korean won ($320.55 million) worth of
KOSPI shares, while foreign and local retail investors were net
sellers.
Decliners outnumbered gainers 544 to 277.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down
0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ fell 0.5 percent.
Move on day -0.1 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012
Change on yr -1.4 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1090.3000 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)