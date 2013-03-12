BRIEF-Orion Real Estate appoints Deran Dabideen as CFO
* Deran Dabideen has been appointed as chief financial officer with effect from 1 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SEOUL, March 12 South Korean shares extended losses to a three-week-low on Tuesday as foreigners continued selling on lingering worries about the Japanese yen's weakness and North Korean risks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.5 percent at 1,993.34 points, its lowest closing level since Feb. 19.
Heavyweight Samsung Electronics ended down 0.9 percent, leading the tech sector's losses.
Automakers bucked the trend and rebounded from recent losses, with Hyundai Motor rising 1 percent and Kia Motors inching up 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Deran Dabideen has been appointed as chief financial officer with effect from 1 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based Element Leasing (EL) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B+'. The Outlooks are Stable. A Short-Term Foreign Currency of 'B' has also been assigned. KEY RATING DRIVERS The IDRs of 'B+' reflect EL's intrinsic creditworthiness. Although the company benefits from close connections with Basic Element (three out of six members of EL's board are