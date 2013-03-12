SEOUL, March 13 Seoul shares may bounce back on
Wednesday after hitting a three-week low, despite worries about
geopolitical risks and the weaker Japanese yen that have
overshadowed hopes of U.S. economic recovery.
"I expect the market to rebound today after recent falls,"
KDB Daewoo Securities analyst Kim Hak-kyun said.
North Korea's threats to strike South Korea and the United
States have weighed on South Korean shares, which have already
been hurt by the feared impact of a weaker yen on exporters'
price competitiveness.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
extended losses and finished down 0.5 percent at 1,993.34 points
on Tuesday, its lowest closing level since Feb. 19, with foreign
investors extending their selling streak for a fourth
consecutive session.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:35 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,552.48 -0.24% -3.740
USD/JPY 95.92 -0.15% -0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.019 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,592.54 0.03% 0.450
US CRUDE $92.62 0.09% 0.080
DOW JONES 14450.06 0.02% 2.77
ASIA ADRS 137.48 -1.13% -1.57
------------------------------------------------------------->S&
P 500 dip after 7-day rally; Dow edges up high
>Prices rise as higher yields lure buyers
>Yen up from multi-year low vs dollar,fall resuming
>Brent slip, U.S. crude push higher in choppy trade
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**STX CORP, STX PAN OCEAN **
STX Corp plans to receive letters of intent by March 29 to
sell a stake in its shipping unit STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd to
improve the former's financial structure, STX Pan Ocean said in
a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)