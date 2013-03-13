SEOUL, March 13 South Korean shares were flat in early trade on Wednesday after recent falls, with technology shares gaining ground.

Samsung Electronics inched up 0.5 percent, while SK Hynix firmed 0.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,995.72 points at 0007 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)