* BOK likely to hold policy rate on Thurs

* Technology shares gain ground

* Most shipping firms fall

SEOUL, March 13 South Korean shares barely moved as investors sat on the fence ahead of Thursday when the central bank makes an interest rate decision and options expire.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.04 percent at 1992.63 as of 0239 GMT Wednesday, with foreign investors set to extend selling for a fifth consecutive session.

Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities, said the KOSPI has room to rebound from a recent correction "but U.S. stocks are showing signs of losing upward momentum, and wariness ahead of monetary meeting and options expires weigh on the market."

A poll by Reuters showed South Korea's central bank is likely to keep its policy rate steady for a fifth consecutive month, while the chance of at least one more cut this year has increased as the local economy struggles to gain momentum.

Four different types of options will expire on Thursday in quarterly convergence known as quadruple witching, which could add volatility in the equity market as traders unwind positions.

Technology shares climbed on Wednesday, with Samsung Electronics firming 1.4 percent and LG Electronics up 1.4 percent.

Most Shipping firms lost ground. Hyundai Merchant Marine slumped 4 percent and Hanjin Shipping shed 2.8 percent.

STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd jumped 6.9 percent on company news before cooling to be up 2.2 percent. On Monday, it said top shareholder STX Corp Is proceeding with sales of its controlling stake in the shipping company.

