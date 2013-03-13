* BOK likely to hold policy rate on Thurs
* Technology shares gain ground
* Most shipping firms fall
SEOUL, March 13 South Korean shares barely moved
as investors sat on the fence ahead of Thursday when the central
bank makes an interest rate decision and options expire.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.04 percent at 1992.63 as of 0239 GMT Wednesday, with
foreign investors set to extend selling for a fifth consecutive
session.
Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities,
said the KOSPI has room to rebound from a recent correction "but
U.S. stocks are showing signs of losing upward momentum, and
wariness ahead of monetary meeting and options expires weigh on
the market."
A poll by Reuters showed South Korea's central bank is
likely to keep its policy rate steady for a fifth consecutive
month, while the chance of at least one more cut this year has
increased as the local economy struggles to gain momentum.
Four different types of options will expire on Thursday in
quarterly convergence known as quadruple witching, which could
add volatility in the equity market as traders unwind positions.
Technology shares climbed on Wednesday, with Samsung
Electronics firming 1.4 percent and LG Electronics
up 1.4 percent.
Most Shipping firms lost ground. Hyundai Merchant Marine
slumped 4 percent and Hanjin Shipping
shed 2.8 percent.
STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd jumped 6.9 percent on
company news before cooling to be up 2.2 percent. On Monday, it
said top shareholder STX Corp Is proceeding with
sales of its controlling stake in the shipping company.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Seong-won Chang; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)