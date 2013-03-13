* Exporters gain ground as yen bounces back
* Interest rate decision, options expiries eyed
* Shipping firms fall
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, March 13 South Korean shares rebounded on
Wednesday as a slightly stronger Japanese yen encouraged buying
in firms such as Samsung Electronics that had lost
ground in recent days on concerns over their competitiveness in
overseas markets.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.32 percent at 1,999.73 points, snapping a two-day fall.
Retail investors continued to snap up KOSPI shares,
offseting selling by foreign investors and institutional
buyers.
Samsung Electronics firmed 2.2 percent, LG Electronics
climbed 1.9 percent, while LG Display
gained 0.9 percent.
The yen's sell-off paused on Wednesday, but expectations of
radical policy easing from the Bank of Japan meant further
weakness was likely, which could undermine price competitiveness
of South Korean exporters.
Hyundai Motor fell 0.2 percent, while Kia Motors
gained 0.4 percent.
Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities,
said the KOSPI has room to rebound from a recent correction,
stemming from the yen's weakness and geographical risks.
But he said, "U.S. stocks are showing signs of losing upward
momentum, and wariness ahead of monetary meeting and options
expires weigh on the market."
A poll by Reuters showed South Korea's central bank is
likely to keep its policy rate steady for a fifth consecutive
month on Thursday, while the chance of at least one more cut
this year has increased as the economy struggles to gain
momentum.
Four different types of options will expire on Thursday in
quarterly convergence known as quadruple witching, which could
add volatility in the equity market as traders unwind positions.
Shipping firms lost ground. Hyundai Merchant Marine
slumped 4.3 percent and Hanjin Shipping
shed 3.3 percent.
STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd reversed its gains earlier
in the day, ending down 3 percent. On Monday, it said top
shareholder STX Corp is proceeding with sales of its
controlling stake in the shipping company.
"Sales hope faded out later in the day as concerns emerged
about a protracted sales process because of difficulty in the
shipping sector," said Cho Byeong-hee, an analyst at Kiwoom
Securities.
Move on day +0.32 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012
Change on yr +0.13 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Additional reporting Seong-won Chang; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)