(Correcting name of Samsung Electronics in headline)

SEOUL, March 13 South Korean shares posted a gain after moving sideways much of Wednesday, with heavyweight Samsung Electronics finishing up 2.2 percent, leading technology shares higher.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.32 percent at 1,999.73 points, snapping a two-day fall. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)