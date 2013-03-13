WRAPUP 3-Trump hails deals worth 'billions' with Vietnam
* Vietnam says defense and South China Sea were discussed (Adds Vietnam government on defense discussion in paragraphs 18 to 20)
(Correcting name of Samsung Electronics in headline)
SEOUL, March 13 South Korean shares posted a gain after moving sideways much of Wednesday, with heavyweight Samsung Electronics finishing up 2.2 percent, leading technology shares higher.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.32 percent at 1,999.73 points, snapping a two-day fall. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Vietnam says defense and South China Sea were discussed (Adds Vietnam government on defense discussion in paragraphs 18 to 20)
* Says it completes establishment of investment management JV in Xiamen city, on May 26