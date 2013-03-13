SEOUL, March 14 South Korean shares are likely
to trade higher on Thursday, with all eyes on the central bank's
policy meeting after Wall Street posted gains on the back of
surprisingly strong U.S. retail sales.
U.S. retail sales expanded at their fastest clip in five
months in February, data showed on Wednesday, adding to signs
that the world's biggest economy is gaining momentum.
A Reuters poll showed the Bank of Korea (BOK) is likely to
keep its policy rate steady for a fifth consecutive month on
Thursday, while the chance of at least one more cut this year
has increased as the economy struggles to gain
momentum. `
SK Securities analyst Kim Young-jun said he expected a rates
cut, if not on Thursday then next month, but added that it would
not have a major impact on the stock market "which depends on
overseas liquidity".
"Individual sectors such as construction firms will be
affected by the rate decision," he said.
Four different types of options will also expire on Thursday
in quarterly convergence known as quadruple witching,
potentially adding to volatility as traders unwind positions.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.32 percent at 1,999.73 points on Wednesday, snapping a
two-day fall.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,554.52 0.13% 2.040
USD/JPY 96.07 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.023 --
0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,588.44 0.07% 1.150
US CRUDE $92.40 -0.13% -0.120
DOW JONES 14455.28 0.04% 5.22
ASIA ADRS 137.27 -0.15% -0.21
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Dow at record again, ends higher for 9th day
>U.S. prices slip on stronger February retail sales
>Dollar flexes muscles on upbeat data
>Brent crude fall on rising inventory, strong dollar
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**LOTTE TOUR DEVELOPMENT **
The company said on Wednesday that the executor of a
property development project in Yongsan, Seoul, in which it had
invested 151 billion Korean won ($137.59 million), had defaulted
but it had not been determined whether the executor would go
bankrupt.
**SAMSUNG TECHWIN **
The unit of Samsung conglomerate said on Wednesday it would
not bid for Italy's AnsaldoEnergia after earlier considering an
acquisition of the Finmeccanica SpA unit.
**STX OFFSHORE & SHIPBUILDING **
The shipbuilder said in regulatory filing on Wednesday that
it had swung to an operating loss of 400.2 billion Korean won
last year, saying the global economic downturn had hurt
profitability.
($1 = 1097.4500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)