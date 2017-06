SEOUL, March 14 South Korean shares edged down in early trade on Thursday, despite Wall Street gains fuelled by surprisingly strong U.S. retail sales.

Technology shares bucked the trend by continuing to gain ground, with Samsung Electronics up 0.3 percent and SK Hynix rising 0.8 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 0.2 percent to 1,996.83 points at 0003 GMT after opening up 0.02 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)