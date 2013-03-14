* Central bank misses timing to cut rates - analyst
* Financials, steel plays among worst performers
SEOUL, March 14 Seoul shares fell to a
three-week low on Thursday after the South Korean central bank
kept interest rates on hold, disappointing some investors who
had expected it to take easing measures to help revive the
economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
dropped 0.9 percent to 1,981.81 points as of 0222 GMT, its
lowest intraday level since Feb. 19.
"Expectations for government stimulus have turned into
disappointment after today's rate decision," said Oh Hyun-seok,
a market analyst at Samsung Securities. "Domestic consumption is
weak, but the Bank of Korea is missing out on opportunities to
cut rates."
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base
rate steady at 2.75 percent for a fifth straight
month on Thursday.
"I'm disappointed by the delays in fiscal and monetary
stimulus policy by the new government," said Oh, adding that the
new government - which was inaugurated last month - has been
suffering setbacks in appointing Cabinet members and ministers.
But South Korea will unveil an economic stimulus package in
a few weeks, a senior presidential aide told Reuters on
Wednesday, while the finance minister-designate made remarks
indicating he saw the need for more central bank policy easing.
Financials were among the biggest losers, with Hana
Financial Group falling 1.9 percent and Shinhan
Financial losing 1.4 percent.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined
1.1 percent. But memory chip rival SK Hynix bucked
the trend and rose 1.6 percent.
Steel plays were under pressure, with POSCO
losing 2.2 percent and Hyundai Steel shedding 1.7
percent.
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding slumped 3.2 percent
after the shipbuilder said it had swung to an operating loss of
400.2 billion Korean won last year.
Lotte Tour Development plunged by the daily
limit of 15 percent to a record low after a high-profile
property development project in Yongsan, Seoul, in which it had
invested 151 billion Korean won ($137.59 million), had
defaulted.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)