SEOUL Feb 1 South Korea stocks ended flat on Thursday, recovering from a 4-week low after the central bank kept interest rates on hold, disappointing investors who had expected it to take easing measures to help revive the economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.12 percent to 2,002.13 points after dropping to as low as 1,978.57 points on the central bank decision. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)