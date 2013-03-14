SEOUL, March 15 Seoul shares may be volatile today as the won weakened to its lowest level in five months, a boon to exporters but potentially encouraging foreigners to sell shares in case the won continues to weaken. "We expect the market will be in some disarray today as recent currency moves may make foreigners want to pull out, fearing the won may weaken further," said Kim Soon-young, an analyst at IBK Securities. The won has weakened and was quoted at 1,107.58 against the dollar at 2320 GMT, a five-month low, easing concerns about price competitiveness of South Korean exporters. The Dow rose for a 10th straight day and the S&P 500 advanced to just shy of an all-time closing high on Thursday in a global equity rally spurred by data that pointed to a steadily improving American economy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.1 percent higher at 2,002.13 points on Thursday, pulling back from a 4-week low near mid-session after South Korea's central bank held interest rates. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,563.23 0.56% 8.710 USD/JPY 96.06 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.037 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,590.29 0.03% 0.490 US CRUDE $93.26 0.25% 0.230 DOW JONES 14539.14 0.58% 83.86 ASIA ADRS 137.67 0.29% 0.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------> Dow ends up for 10th day, S&P nears record high >Long-dated bonds slip as labor market improves >Dollar index drops from 7-month high >U.S. oil futures settle on strong data ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO ** The electronics giant unveiled the highly-anticipated Galaxy S IV phone on Thursday in New York City. Expectations for the mobile device had run high, setting the share price up for a fall if the features of the new product failed to wow. The tech company will also hold a shareholder meeting in Seoul on Friday morning. Shares in Samsung slipped 0.5 percent lower on Thursday but were still up 1.4 percent for the week. **RNL BIO CO ** Trading in the stem-cell product maker will be suspended until 0030 GMT after the firm said on Thursday that its capital impairment percentage exceeded 50. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)