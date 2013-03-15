SEOUL, March 15 South Korean shares opened higher on Friday as the won weakened to its lowest level in five months, helping export-oriented companies that dominate the index.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose a modest 0.1 percent after it premiered its latest flagship phone in New York.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 2,008 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)