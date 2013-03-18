* Samsung Elec extends Friday's fall; down near 3 pct

* FTSE rebalancing, Galaxy S4 weigh on Samsung

* LG Elec up more than 3 pct

By Somang Yang

SEOUL, March 18 Seoul shares fell on Monday morning, hurt by uncertainty over a proposed bailout for Cyprus and as Samsung Electronics dropped on some disappointment over the launch of its Galaxy S4 smartphone.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.4 percent lower to stand at 1,978.53 points as of 0217 GMT, hitting a one-month low at one point.

Samsung fell as much as 3 percent, which comes on top of a 2.6 percent decline on Friday as investors offloaded the stock ahead of a rebalancing of FTSE indexes that takes place on Monday.

"There is a feeling that a surprise factor was missing in Samsung Galaxy S4... from a hardware perspective, it was not significantly different from phones by second-tier makers," Choi Do-yeon, a sector analyst at LIG Securities.

He noted that Samsung competitor LG Electronics was up by 3 percent.

Jung Sue-hun, an analyst at SK Securities, said foreigners sold some 400 billion won ($360 million) worth of Samsung shares on Friday as the annual FTSE rebalancing shrunk Samsung's presence sharply.

Overall, 410 shares declined while 359 advanced.

Cyprus is due to vote on a last-minute proposal to soften the impact on smaller savers of a bank deposit levy.

Foreign investors sold a net 208 billion won worth of KOSPI shares. This follows Friday's 589 billion won sell-off, the heaviest since September 2011.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.6 percent lower.

($1 = 1110.4500 Korean won) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)