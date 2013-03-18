SEOUL, March 18 South Korean shares fell on Monday, hurt by heavy foreign selling and uncertainty over a radical bailout being proposed for Cyprus.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.9 percent at 1,968.18 points, a one-month low.

Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 2.4 percent, extending Friday's 2.6 percent loss after launching its new smartphone, Galaxy S4. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill)