SEOUL, March 19 South Korean shares opened higher on Tuesday as bargain hunters emerged after the main index hit a one-month low the previous day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 1,876.29 points at 0003 GMT.

TV and smartphone maker LG Electronics rose 2 percent, extending Monday's 1.5 percent gain. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)