* Samsung Elec up 3 pct after steep declines
* Local investment trust firms turn to net buying
* Steelmaker weak on dented China demand
SEOUL, March 19 South Korean shares rose on
Tuesday on the back of bargain hunting as fears over the euro
zone, sparked by a bailout plan for Cyprus, receded.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
1 percent at 1,987.37 points as of 0236 GMT, rebounding from the
previous session's near one-month low.
"Most investors do not expect the Cyprus issue to reach
critical point, while prices have become more attractive as the
KOSPI's price-to-book ratio fell to 1.03 as of (Monday's)
closing price," said Shin Joong-ho, an analyst at E-Trade
Securities.
The euro zone struck a deal on Saturday to give Cyprus
rescue loans worth 10 billion euros ($13 billion), but imposed a
levy that would cost those with cash in the island's banks
between 6.75 percent and 9.9 percent of their money.
The island's parliament put off a vote on the measure, which
has shaken depositors' confidence in banks across the continent,
until Tuesday.
Investment trust companies were net buyers on the Seoul
bourse on Tuesday after a recent streak of selloffs, encouraged
by brighter corporate earnings outlook for 2013. Investors
purchased a net 73.2 billion won ($65.66 million) worth of KOSPI
shares near mid-session.
Investment trust firms were net sellers eight out of 11
sessions in March as of Monday.
Most blue-chips were up, with tech heavyweight Samsung
Electronics jumping 3 percent, after sliding 5.4
percent in three sessions partly due to pressure from a
rebalancing of FTSE's Emerging Transition Index.
But steelmakers were weaker with POSCO falling
0.5 percent while Dongbu Steel edged down 0.6
percent.
"POSCO's share prices have recently been soft, having lost
momentum due to a sharp increase in inventory and falling price
of steel since China's Spring Festival holidays due to a dent in
demand," said Kim Jung-wook, an analyst at Hana Daetoo
Securities.
Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 509 to 283.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 1.1
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 1.5 percent.
($1 = 1114.7500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Seongwon
Chang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)