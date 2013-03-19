SEOUL, March 20 Seoul shares are likely to hover on Wednesday, as investors hesitate to build positions while uncertainty in Cyprus continues, but further losses will be stemmed by bargain buying. "The KOSPI is below the 2,000-mark which means there's always a strong case for discount buying, but there's little momentum to move the index in either direction," said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities. Cyprus's parliament on Tuesday rejected a proposed levy on bank deposits as a condition for a European bailout, throwing international efforts to rescue the latest casualty of the euro zone debt crisis into disarray. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent at 1,978.56 points on Tuesday, rebounding from Monday's one-month low. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,548.34 -0.24% -3.760 USD/JPY 95.16 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.904 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,612.60 -0.01% -0.190 US CRUDE $92.25 0.10% 0.090 DOW JONES 14455.82 0.03% 3.76 ASIA ADRS 135.30 -0.46% -0.62 ------------------------------------------------------------->S& P 500 ends down, off day's low after Cyprus vote >Prices rise as Cyprus problems spur contagion fears >Euro fall to near 4-month low on Cyprus uncertainty >Brent oil falls 2 pct to 3-month low on Cyprus fear ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO ** Samsung Electronics is developing a wearable digital device similar to a watch, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, joining rival Apple Inc in creating new products as growth of smartphone sales slows. The tech giant closed up 2.1 percent on Monday, rebounding from a 5 percent decline in the previous two sessions following the launch of its new flagship smartphone. **SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO ** A 948-billion won ($850 million) order for five container ships from an unnamed Middle Eastern firm has been cancelled, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)