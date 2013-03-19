SEOUL, March 20 Seoul shares are likely to hover
on Wednesday, as investors hesitate to build positions while
uncertainty in Cyprus continues, but further losses will be
stemmed by bargain buying.
"The KOSPI is below the 2,000-mark which means there's
always a strong case for discount buying, but there's little
momentum to move the index in either direction," said Lee
Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.
Cyprus's parliament on Tuesday rejected a proposed levy on
bank deposits as a condition for a European bailout, throwing
international efforts to rescue the latest casualty of the euro
zone debt crisis into disarray.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.5 percent at 1,978.56 points on Tuesday, rebounding from
Monday's one-month low.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,548.34 -0.24% -3.760
USD/JPY 95.16 0.03% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.904 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,612.60 -0.01% -0.190
US CRUDE $92.25 0.10% 0.090
DOW JONES 14455.82 0.03% 3.76
ASIA ADRS 135.30 -0.46% -0.62
------------------------------------------------------------->S&
P 500 ends down, off day's low after Cyprus vote
>Prices rise as Cyprus problems spur contagion fears
>Euro fall to near 4-month low on Cyprus uncertainty
>Brent oil falls 2 pct to 3-month low on Cyprus fear
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO **
Samsung Electronics is developing a wearable digital device
similar to a watch, a source with direct knowledge of the matter
said, joining rival Apple Inc in creating new products
as growth of smartphone sales slows.
The tech giant closed up 2.1 percent on Monday, rebounding
from a 5 percent decline in the previous two sessions following
the launch of its new flagship smartphone.
**SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO **
A 948-billion won ($850 million) order for five container
ships from an unnamed Middle Eastern firm has been cancelled,
the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)