* Samsung Electronics rise 2.1 pct after steep declines
* Steelmakers weak on dented China demand
* Samsung C&T up 5 pct after buying LNG storage builder
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, March 19 South Korean shares rose on
Tuesday, as heavyweight Samsung Electronics
outperformed the benchmark on bargain hunting while concerns
over the euro zone, sparked by a bailout plan for Cyprus,
receded.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.5 percent at 1,978.56 points, rebounding from a one-month
low in the previous session.
"Pricing became attractive after the main board saw a steep
decline in the previous session, while news of a revised bailout
proposal for Cyprus eased investor sentiment," said Lim
dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities.
The Eurogroup decided on Monday to give Cyprus more
flexibility over a bank levy which is part of the bailout
conditions, after a teleconference of euro zone finance
ministers.
Techs were bullish, led by Samsung Electronics' 2.1 percent
gain as local institutions snapped up shares.
The tech heavyweight accounts for 17 percent of the KOSPI's
market capitalisation.
Samsung shares had slid 5.4 percent in three sessions as of
Monday partly due to pressure from a rebalancing of FTSE's
Emerging Transition Index while some took
profits as Samsung launched its latest flagship Galaxy S4
smartphone on Friday.
But steelmakers were weaker with POSCO edging
down 0.3 percent while Dongbu Steel fell 1 percent
due to a dent in demand from China, which led to falling steel
prices.
Among daily movers, Samsung C&T jumped 5.1
percent after completing an acquisition of U.K.-based Whessoe
Oil & Gas, a designer and builder of liquefied natural gas (LNG)
storage facilities.
"Every year there are about seven orders for LNG terminals,
each roughly about 1 trillion won. Samsung C&T stands a stronger
chance (in winning such orders) with bolstered capabilities in
designing such facilities," said Chae Sang-wook, an analyst at
LIG Investment & Securities.
Local institutional and retail investors purchased a net
173.7 billion won ($155.82 million) worth of KOSPI shares,
lifting the index.
Gainers outnumbered decliners 472 to 322.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up
0.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 1.7 percent.
Move on day +0.6 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012
Change on yr -2.6 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)