SEOUL, March 21 Seoul shares are likely to regain ground on Thursday on bargain-hunting following recent losses, tracking a rise in global markets after the Federal Reserve signalled its commitment to an easy monetary policy. "A rebound is likely after U.S. markets rose overnight. Also, yesterday's losses mean that a wide array of desirable stocks are undervalued right now," said Oh Seung-hoon, an analyst at Daishin Securities. The U.S. central bank held to its policy of large-scale bond purchases to boost economic growth despite data indicating improved conditions, though it suggested that the size and pace of the purchases may change based on their expected efficacy and cost. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1 percent to close at a one-month low of 1,959.41 points on Wednesday amid a fifth day of selling by foreign investors. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,558.71 0.67% 10.370 USD/JPY 96.04 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.958 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,605.96 0.00% 0.070 US CRUDE $93.38 -0.13% -0.120 DOW JONES 14511.73 0.39% 55.91 ASIA ADRS 136.65 1.00% 1.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends higher as Fed keeps stimulus in place >Treasuries dip after rally on Cyprus worries >Dollar rises vs yen after Fed; euro comes off lows >Brent oil rise from 3mth low as Cyprus concern ease ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG C&T CORP ** Samsung C&T has been picked as the preferred bidder for a multibillion dollar development deal for Australia's Roy Hill iron ore project, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. **SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO ** Samsung Heavy said late on Wednesday that it won an order for four LNG ships from BGT, an affiliate of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG). The contract, whose value was not disclosed, is conditional on the Nigerian shipper securing the necessary financing. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)