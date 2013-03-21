* Opening gains sapped by N.Korea, cyber threats

* Chemicals rebound from battering, lead index

* Hanwha Chem benefits from Suntech's woes

* KOSDAQ's Ahnlab falls on cyber breach

By Somang Yang

SEOUL, March 21 Seoul shares trimmed opening gains on Thursday morning as a cyber security scare and tensions with North Korea checked demand.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.2 percent higher to 1,963.07 points as of 0215 GMT, rebounding from a one-month low hit in the previous session. Advancing stocks beat decliners 390 to 368.

"External conditions are favourable today, with the Fed sticking to its easy monetary policy and China's PMI data exceeding expectations," said Kang Hyun-gi, an analyst at IM Securities.

"However, the index lost momentum on news coming out of North Korea and the cyber breach. But the effect of these jitters on the market will likely be temporary."

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to maintain its accommodative monetary policy, while data earlier Thursday pointed to an encouraging pick up in China's manufacturing activity.

The opening gain of 0.5 percent narrowed to 0.2 percent after North Korea issued an air raid warning, in what appeared to be a part of a defense drill.

South Korean authorities were investigating a hacking attack that brought down the servers of three broadcasters and two major banks on Wednesday, which originated from China, raising suspicions of North Korean involvement.

Cyber-security provider Ahnlab fell as much as 4.8 percent after the online security firm said its servers were used to spread malicious codes in the cyber attack.

The chemicals sector underpinned index gains, with Kumho Petrochemical up 5.5 percent.

"Chemicals are rising after a battering that was over-done... there isn't big upside potential, but falling input prices will help earnings in April to be somewhat better," said Park Ki-yong at Korea Investment & Securities.

Hanwha Chemical also rose 4 percent after Shinhan Investment Corp raised its rating from "hold" to "buy", citing the recovery of its solar business as Chinese rival Suntech Power Holdings teeters toward bankruptcy.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.5 percent higher. (Additional reporting by Changho Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)