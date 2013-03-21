* Opening gains sapped by N.Korea, cyber threats
* Chemicals rebound from battering, lead index
* Hanwha Chem benefits from Suntech's woes
* KOSDAQ's Ahnlab falls on cyber breach
By Somang Yang
SEOUL, March 21 Seoul shares trimmed opening
gains on Thursday morning as a cyber security scare and tensions
with North Korea checked demand.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.2 percent higher to 1,963.07 points as of 0215 GMT, rebounding
from a one-month low hit in the previous session. Advancing
stocks beat decliners 390 to 368.
"External conditions are favourable today, with the Fed
sticking to its easy monetary policy and China's PMI data
exceeding expectations," said Kang Hyun-gi, an analyst at IM
Securities.
"However, the index lost momentum on news coming out of
North Korea and the cyber breach. But the effect of these
jitters on the market will likely be temporary."
On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to maintain
its accommodative monetary policy, while data earlier Thursday
pointed to an encouraging pick up in China's manufacturing
activity.
The opening gain of 0.5 percent narrowed to 0.2 percent
after North Korea issued an air raid warning, in what appeared
to be a part of a defense drill.
South Korean authorities were investigating a hacking attack
that brought down the servers of three broadcasters and two
major banks on Wednesday, which originated from China, raising
suspicions of North Korean involvement.
Cyber-security provider Ahnlab fell as much as
4.8 percent after the online security firm said its servers were
used to spread malicious codes in the cyber attack.
The chemicals sector underpinned index gains, with
Kumho Petrochemical up 5.5 percent.
"Chemicals are rising after a battering that was
over-done... there isn't big upside potential, but falling input
prices will help earnings in April to be somewhat better," said
Park Ki-yong at Korea Investment & Securities.
Hanwha Chemical also rose 4 percent after
Shinhan Investment Corp raised its rating from "hold" to "buy",
citing the recovery of its solar business as Chinese rival
Suntech Power Holdings teeters toward bankruptcy.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.1
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.5 percent
higher.
(Additional reporting by Changho Lee; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)