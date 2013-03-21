* N.Korea, cyber threats hurt sentiment
* Foreigners sell for 6th straight day
* Telecom sector lead losses after hacking attack
* SK Hynix falls 1.9 pct; KEPCO down 2.6 pct
By Somang Yang
SEOUL, March 21 Seoul shares fell to a five-week
low on Thursday as foreigners sold for the sixth straight day,
while a mass computer hacking incident and tensions with North
Korea checked demand.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.4 percent to close at 1,950.82 points, the lowest since Feb.
12.
Foreign investors sold a net 316 billion won ($283.10
million) worth of KOSPI shares, weighing on the main board.
"North Korean blustering and the threat of cyber terrorism
may hurt sentiment in the short-term, but doesn't set overall
trends," said Choi Kwang-hyeok, an analyst at E*Trade
Securities.
"The sustained foreign selling is due to investor questions
about South Korea's growth potential as an emerging market."
The market opened higher but snapped back into negative
territory as North Korea issued fresh threats and authorities
probed a mass hacking attack that is widely believed to have
been directed from the North.
The hacking attack on Wednesday brought down three South
Korean broadcasters and two major banks, which has been
identified by most commentators as Pyongyang flexing its muscles
as military tensions on the divided peninsula escalate.
Telecom stocks led the losses, with the sector sub-index
retreating 2.4 percent following the cyber scare. KT
fell 2.6 percent and SK Telecom declined
2.2 percent.
Most large caps also retreated, with chipmaker SK Hynix
down 1.9 percent while utility Korea Electric Power
Corp shed 2.6 percent.
Bucking the market, chemicals outperformed, boosted
by bargain-buying. Kumho Petro Chemical jumped 6.5
percent.
Overall, losers outnumbered winners 494 to 298.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down
0.5 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.3 percent
lower.
Move on day -0.44 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012
Change on yr -2.32 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1116.2000 Korean won)