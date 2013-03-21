* N.Korea, cyber threats hurt sentiment

SEOUL, March 21 Seoul shares fell to a five-week low on Thursday as foreigners sold for the sixth straight day, while a mass computer hacking incident and tensions with North Korea checked demand.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.4 percent to close at 1,950.82 points, the lowest since Feb. 12.

Foreign investors sold a net 316 billion won ($283.10 million) worth of KOSPI shares, weighing on the main board.

"North Korean blustering and the threat of cyber terrorism may hurt sentiment in the short-term, but doesn't set overall trends," said Choi Kwang-hyeok, an analyst at E*Trade Securities.

"The sustained foreign selling is due to investor questions about South Korea's growth potential as an emerging market."

The market opened higher but snapped back into negative territory as North Korea issued fresh threats and authorities probed a mass hacking attack that is widely believed to have been directed from the North.

The hacking attack on Wednesday brought down three South Korean broadcasters and two major banks, which has been identified by most commentators as Pyongyang flexing its muscles as military tensions on the divided peninsula escalate.

Telecom stocks led the losses, with the sector sub-index retreating 2.4 percent following the cyber scare. KT fell 2.6 percent and SK Telecom declined 2.2 percent.

Most large caps also retreated, with chipmaker SK Hynix down 1.9 percent while utility Korea Electric Power Corp shed 2.6 percent.

Bucking the market, chemicals outperformed, boosted by bargain-buying. Kumho Petro Chemical jumped 6.5 percent.

Overall, losers outnumbered winners 494 to 298.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 0.5 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.3 percent lower.

