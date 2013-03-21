SEOUL, March 22 Seoul shares are likely to slip on Friday amid continued foreign selling after global equities fell on fears of a banking collapse and debt default in Cyprus. "The market will be under pressure after global markets fell, but the losses will be plugged by the fact that most stocks are already undervalued," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. A fall in U.S. stocks accelerated late in the session after anxiety about Cypriot finances increased as the government sought to impose capital controls to stem a flood of funds leaving the island. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.4 percent to close at 1,950.82 points, its lowest since Feb. 12, amid a sixth day of foreign selling. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,545.80 -0.83% -12.910 USD/JPY 95.05 0.18% 0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.915 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,615.26 0.07% 1.170 US CRUDE $92.43 -0.02% -0.020 DOW JONES 14421.49 -0.62% -90.24 ASIA ADRS 135.44 -0.89% -1.21 -------------------------------------------------------------->W all St slide as Oracle drops, Cyprus worry grows >Treasury prices gain as Cyprus scrambles for help >Euro falls as Cyprus fears linger; yen surges >Oil falls on demand outlook worry, Cyprus struggles ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP (KEPCO) ** Local media reported on Thursday that KEPCO had won the right to build and operate a coal-fired electrical power plant in Vietnam. The plant will cost $2.3 billion, 50 percent of which KEPCO will front, according to Edaily, a local news service. (nEDYK00194) The Maeil Business Newspaper reported that Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction will be in charge of building the plant, which KEPCO will then operate and manage. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)