* Foreign selling continues for 7th day
* LG Display up on better earnings outlook
* KEPCO rises on Vietnam power deal
* Telecoms extend losses on free calls
By Somang Yang
SEOUL, March 22 Seoul shares traded flat near
five-week lows on Friday morning, with some recently battered
blue-chip shares finding a firmer footing, which helped offset
net selling by foreigners for a seventh straight session fuelled
by uncertainty over Cyprus.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) has
languished compared to other bourses this year, hit by a weaker
yen that makes Japanese rivals more competitive, tension with
North Korea and uncertainty over the nation's growth potential.
"Foreign selling is due to KOSPI's underperformance this
year, particularly compared to the Dow," said Park Seok-hyun, an
analyst at KTB Securities.
The index was 0.1 percent higher at 1,952.70 points as of
0232 GMT but is down 2.3 percent for the year as of Thursday's
close. By contrast, the Dow Jones industrial average is
up 10 percent in 2013.
Foreigners sold a net 84 billion won of stocks near
mid-session.
LG Display was up 1.3 percent after brokerage
Hyundai Securities reaffirmed its buy rating, adding that the
panel-maker's January-March earnings will exceed expectations.
Korea Electric Power Corp rose 1.2 percent after
winning a contract to operate a coal-based power plant in
Vietnam.
On the downside, telecoms were down 2.4 percent,
extending Thursday's 2.4 percent loss after SK Telecom
introduced a free-call service for its subscribers.
Overall, 390 shares advanced while 368 declined.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.1
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 1 percent lower.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)