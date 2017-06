SEOUL, March 22 Seoul shares eased on Friday amid a seventh day of foreign selling over concerns that the yen will weaken further under the new Bank of Japan chief.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,948.71 points, a new 5-week low. The index is down 1.9 percent for the week and 2.4 percent for the year.

LG Electronics outperformed, climbing 1.5 percent.