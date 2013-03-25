SEOUL, March 26 Seoul shares are likely to fall on Tuesday after the previous sesssion's rebound on concerns that Cyprus' bailout forcing depositors to bear losses could become a template for future euro zone bank restructurings. "The KOSPI has remained boxed in a range between 1930 and 2050 points, as external shocks such as Cyprus weigh but gains fall short of global peers," said Eugene Huh, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities. Global equity markets retreated on Monday after a senior euro zone official said the Cyprus bailout reached earlier could be used to shape other regional banking problems by shifting more risk to depositors and stakeholders. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.5 percent at 1,977.67 points on Monday, rebounding from last week's five-week low. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:29 GMT----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,551.69 -0.33% -5.200 USD/JPY 94.18 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.920 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,603.75 -0.07% -1.150 US CRUDE $94.80 -0.01% -0.010 DOW JONES 14447.75 -0.44% -64.28 ASIA ADRS 135.59 -0.43% -0.58 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll St ends lower on renewed Cyprus worries >Prices gain as Cyprus comments spark worry >Euro at 4-month low vs US dollar on Cyprus anxiety >Oil rises in choppy trade after Cyprus bailout deal ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOLON INDUSTRIES ** Kolon Industries Inc said in a regulatory filing late Monday it acquired 69,429 shares in unlisted affiliate Kolon Glotech Inc for 10.5 billion Korean won ($9.45 million), bringing up its stake in Kolon Glotech to 77.8 percent. Kolon Industries also acquired 1.27 million shares in Kolon Global for about 30 billion won, bringing up its stake in Kolon Global to 37.8 percent. **SAMSUNG C&T ** Builder Samsung C&T said in a regulatory filing late Monday that it expressed an intent to cancelled its construction contract concerning Yongsan Landmark Tower to Dream Hub PFV Co after the latter defaulted on 5.9 billion won in interest earlier this month. The roughly 30 trillion won "Dream Hub" project, which aimed to develop a 510,000 square meters in central Seoul into a business hub, defaulted after missing a deadline to pay interest on asset-backed commercial paper worth 200 billion won on March 13. ($1 = 1110.7750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)