Hong Kong shares end at 23-month high, buoyed by property
June 1 Hong Kong's benchmark stock index finished on Thursday at a 23-month high, bolstered by property shares as Chinese money flowed steadily into the city's market.
SEOUL, March 26 South Korean shares opened nearly flat on Tuesday after Monday's rebound, on concerns that Cyprus' bailout forcing depositors to bear losses could become a template for future euro zone bank restructurings.
Heavyweight Samsung Electronics edged up 0.3 percent in early trading, extending gains after jumping 2.8 percent in the previous session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.02 percent at 1,978.09 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)
June 1 Hong Kong's benchmark stock index finished on Thursday at a 23-month high, bolstered by property shares as Chinese money flowed steadily into the city's market.
* Fitch says Basque government likely to be major beneficiary of extra funding