SEOUL, March 26 South Korean shares opened nearly flat on Tuesday after Monday's rebound, on concerns that Cyprus' bailout forcing depositors to bear losses could become a template for future euro zone bank restructurings.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics edged up 0.3 percent in early trading, extending gains after jumping 2.8 percent in the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.02 percent at 1,978.09 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)