SEOUL, March 27 Seoul shares are likely to rise on Wednesday, tracing Wall Street's gains as strong U.S. home price data and manufacturing orders boosted the economic outlook. "The local index is expected to extend gains from the last two sessions as positive U.S. data fuels optimism," said Lee Seon-yeop, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. Global stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Dow hitting another record close. Orders for U.S.-made durable goods surged last month and U.S. home prices posted their biggest year-on-year gain in six-and-a-half years in January, The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.3 percent to close at 1,983.7 points on Tuesday, rebounding a total of 1.8 percent from a 5-week closing low on Friday. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:29 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,563.77 0.78% 12.080 USD/JPY 94.50 0.08% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.911 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,598.93 0.02% 0.340 US CRUDE $96.16 -0.19% -0.180 DOW JONES 14559.65 0.77% 111.90 ASIA ADRS 135.89 0.22% 0.30 ------------------------------------------------------------->Da ta lifts Dow to a record, S&P near record close >Prices gain as Cyprus fears remain >Euro low vs dollar as Cyprus concerns linger >Oil up on US data, Brent premium to US crude shrink ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **LS CORP ** LS Corp said in a regulatory filing late on Wednesday its unlisted subsidiary LS Cable & System Ltd decided to guarantee some 61.4 billion Korean won ($55.53 million)in debt incurred by affiliate Superior Essex. **HANWHA LIFE INSURANCE ** Hanwha Life Insurance Co has signed a memorandum of understanding with AXA and Gingko Tree Investment to invest a combined 900 billion Korean won to acquire London's landmark Ropemaker Place, South Korean wire service Money Today reported Wednesday. Gingko Tree Investment is a U.K. registered, wholly-owned unit of China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange. A spokesman for Hanwha Life was immediately unavailable for comment. ($1 = 1105.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)