BRIEF-Britain's financial regulator FCA proposes new rules for credit card firms
* Britain's FCA proposes new rules for credit card firms to help millions of customers get out of persistent debt
SEOUL, March 27 South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, tracing Wall Street's gains as investment sentiment was supported by optimism from upbeat U.S. home price and manufacturing orders data.
Heavyweight Samsung Electronics edged up 0.3 percent in early trading, extending gains from the past two sessions.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 1,991.43 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* FY ended Dec 2016 group Loss before taxation of 2.26 billion naira vs 1.25 billion naira year ago
* Fortune Decade Investments & Twilight Treasure Ltd sells 99.97 million shares & 40 million shares respectively in issued share capital of Co