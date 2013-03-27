SEOUL, March 27 South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, tracing Wall Street's gains as investment sentiment was supported by optimism from upbeat U.S. home price and manufacturing orders data.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics edged up 0.3 percent in early trading, extending gains from the past two sessions.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 1,991.43 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)