* Local institutions spur gains but foreigners sell

* Auto shares rally on bargain-buying

* KEPCO up 3.6 pct; SK Innovation climbs 2.5 pct

* Techs underperform; LG Display down 0.8 pct

By Somang Yang

SEOUL, March 27 South Korea's benchmark index ticked up on Wednesday as institutional investors bought beaten-down shares of automobiles and utilities, but gains were capped by foreign selling.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent at 1,993.44 points, posting a third day of gains.

"As worries about Cyprus recede, the KOSPI's low valuation is pulling in investors," said Hong Soon-pyo, an analyst at BS Investment & Securities.

However, Hong noted that the buying was by local institutions as foreigners sold for the tenth consecutive session.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was also up 0.6 percent, buoyed by data showing a moderate recovery was underway in the United States.

Auto shares led the day's gains, with Kia Motors up 2.2 percent while parts supplier Hyundai Mobis rose 2 percent on bargain-buying.

Utilities also rebounded from recent losses, with Korea Electric Power Corp up 3.6 percent while refiner SK Innovation climbed 2.5 percent.

On the downside, techs lagged the index, with LG Display slipping 0.8 percent while heavyweight Samsung Electronics dipped 0.3 percent lower.

Overall, 407 shares declined while 399 advanced.

Foreign investors sold a net 214 billion won ($193.54 million) worth of KOSPI shares, capping the day's gains.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.5 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent lower.

Move on day +0.49 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -0.18 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1105.7000 Korean won) (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)