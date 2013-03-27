SEOUL, March 27 South Korean shares ticked up on Wednesday as local institutions snapped up battered autos and utilities, but a 10th day of foreign selling capped gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent at 1,993.44 points, posting a third day of gains.

Public utility Korea Electric Power Corp climbed 3.6 percent on bargain-buying. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Ron Popeski)