SEOUL, March 29 Seoul shares are likely to gain
on Friday after banks in Cyprus reopened to relative calm, while
South Korea's economic stimulus plans continue to lend support
to the index.
"Although (the government) drastically cut the economic
growth forecast, policymakers' will to lift growth was clear and
is seen driving upside momentum in a relatively uneventful
market," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang
Securities.
Wall Street stocks rose on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P
500 index setting a record closing high. In Cyprus, mass panic
that some had feared would ensue when banks reopened after a
forced closure of almost two weeks did not occur.
South Korea's new government sharply cut this year's
economic growth forecast on Thursday and pledged various
stimulus measures including an extra budget over the coming
weeks to pull the economy out of a slump.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at
1,993.52 points on Thursday, nearly unchanged from the previous
day's close but going on to a four-session winning streak.
---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:38 GMT----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,569.19 0.41% 6.340
USD/JPY 94.25 0.15% 0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.852 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,596.17 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $97.23 0.67% 0.650
DOW JONES 14578.54 0.36% 52.38
ASIA ADRS 135.70 -0.44% -0.60
----------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**STX OFFSHORE & SHIPBUILDING **
Local bourse operator Korea Exchange ordered STX Offshore &
Shipbuilding Co to confirm or deny whether it is planning a
rights issue, after South Korean daily Maeil Business Newspaper
reported the shipbuilder is pursuing a rights issue worth 150
billion Korean won.
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding has until 12 p.m. (0300 GMT) to
respond.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)