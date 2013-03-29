SEOUL, March 29 South Korean shares gained on Friday on upbeat risk sentiment after the U.S. S&P 500 hit a record closing high and banks in Cyprus reopened to relative calm, and as South Korea's economic stimulus plans continued to lend support.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 0.9 percent, extending gains from the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.7 percent at 2,006.94 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)