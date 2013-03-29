* Upcoming stimulus measures bolster risk appetite
* Won near sweet spot for forex gains from S.Korean stocks
* Brokerage shares rise as benchmark vaults 2,000 points
SEOUL, March 29 South Korean shares rose on
Friday after the new government pledged stimulus measures to
revive the sputtering economy and on hopes that the local
currency was stabilising.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.6 percent at 2,004.89 points, its highest close since early
March.
"Expectations for stimulus measures to be announced in April
have supported stocks, while foreign investors' recent selloff
streak saw a pause due to the won's movement," said Lee Da-seul,
an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.
The government sharply cut this year's economic growth
forecast on Thursday and pledged stimulus measures including an
extra budget over the coming weeks to pull the economy out of a
slump.
The South Korean won was quoted at 1,110.9 against
the dollar as of 0647 GMT.
It has lost nearly 4 percent against the dollar so far this
year but its descent has been showing signs of slowing of late.
Traders say it may now be in a "sweet spot", encouraging foreign
investors to buy into local shares to take advantage of
potential foreign exchange gains.
Large-caps were mixed, but heavyweight Samsung Electronics
led gains by rising 1.1 percent, extending gains
from the previous session. Hyundai Motor also edged
up 0.2 percent.
Shares in local brokerages rose as sentiment was bolstered
by the benchmark index topping the 2,000 level, with Mirae Asset
Securities up 5.2 percent while Woori Investment &
Securities rose 2.6 percent.
Foreign and local institutional investors purchased a net
165.3 billion Korean won ($148.57 million) worth of KOSPI
shares, lifting the index.
Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 528 to 281.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.6
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 0.4 percent.
Move on day +0.6 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012
Change on yr -1.3 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1112.6000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)