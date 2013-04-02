SEOUL, April 2South Korean shares inched up early on Tuesday, but weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data dragged and builders failed to get a major lift from Seoul's stimulus policies.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 2,000.14 points at 0004 GMT after opening flat.

