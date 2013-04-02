BRIEF-Sanlam Africa Core Real Estate Investments declares cash dividend
March 28 Sanlam Africa Core Real Estate Investments Ltd:
SEOUL, April 2South Korean shares inched up early on Tuesday, but weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data dragged and builders failed to get a major lift from Seoul's stimulus policies.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 2,000.14 points at 0004 GMT after opening flat.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Joseph Radford)
LONDON, March 27 BB Energy has bought Morgan Stanley's diesel terminal in Australia as the oil trader expands outside its core European and Middle East markets, the trading company said on Tuesday.
* Board rejects offer from Banque Bemo Saudi Fransi and other parties to acquire bank's shares offered for subscription Source: (http://bit.ly/2nwg6ED) Further company coverage: