* KOSPI up 0.09 pct at 1997.76 points

* U.S. factory activity grows less than expected

* Investors wary ahead of ECB, BOJ meetings

* Builders fall as stimulus policy fails to lift sentiment

SEOUL, April 2 Seoul shares marched in place on Tuesday morning following disappointingly weak U.S. manufacturing data and builders lost ground despite new South Korean government stimulus measures.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was effectively flat up just 0.09 percent at 1,997.76 points of 0150 GMT.

"Investors are not making big bets following subdued manufacturing data in the United States and China and ahead of two major events later this week," Lee Jae-man, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities said, referring to meetings of central banks in Japan and Europe.

Data showed that U.S. factory activity had grown at the slowest rate in three months in March. Chinese manufacturing in March also expanded less than analysts had expected.

"The latest U.S. and China manufacturing data weakened expectations of an economic recovery," said Kim Seung-hyun, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

"But falls will be limited as expectations for fiscal stimulus policy by Seoul remain intact, and the pace of yen's weakness is easing," Kim said.

Builders were one of the worst performers, reversing their gains in the previous session on profit-taking and as Seoul's policy failed to lift investor sentiment. The new South Korean administration unveiled steps on Monday aimed at reviving the property market, including financial and tax support.

"The measures are not enough to turn around the housing market. The problem is that home prices still remain high despite falls, and consumers believe that the prices will go down further," Byun Seong-jin, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, said.

Doosan Engineering & Construction sank 4.2 percent, while Daewoo Engineering & Construction declined 2.6 percent.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics firmed 1 percent ahead of the announcement of its earnings estimates later this week.

Defensive stocks such as telecom firms and food/beverage makers rose. Food manufacturer Orion Corp rose 2.3 percent, while mobile carrier SK Telecom went up 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)