* KOSPI inches down 0.2 pct, hit by foreign selling
* N.Korea suspends entry to joint industrial complex
* Investors wary ahead of key events including Samsung
guidance
* STX units extend falls on debt concerns
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, April 3 South Korean shares fell for a
third consecutive session on Wednesday after North Korea blocked
access to a joint factory zone, escalating tensions on the
peninsula.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.15 percent at 1,983.22 points, after falling as
much as 0.7 percent due to foreign selling.
North Korea on Wednesday blocked entry to the Kaesong
Industrial Park zone but will allow hundreds of South Koreans to
return home, officials said, allaying fears they could have been
held hostage.
"In the past, North Korean issues temporarily affected
shares. What's different this time is tensions may be prolonged
as the North's young leader is taking risks so soon after he has
taken power," said Kim Sung-soo, a fund manager at LS Asset
Management.
Investors are also wary ahead of key events later this week
such as policy meetings of the Bank of Japan and the European
Central Bank, along with Samsung Electronics'
announcement of its earnings estimates and the U.S. government's
release of its payrolls report.
But overall, the KOSPI has risen more than 1 percent since
North Korea's February 12 nuclear test, whereas its Asian peers
inched down during the period.
Kim said recent moves in the Korean won and the Japanese yen
have alleviated concerns about the price competitiveness of
South Korean exporters, aiding the KOSPI.
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding slumped by the daily
limit of 15 percent following a similar plunge the previous
session, after the shipbuilder announced on Tuesday that it had
applied for a debt-restructuring deal with creditors.
Its parent firm STX Corp dived 11 percent, and
other units of the conglomerate lost ground.
Other shipbuilders also extended falls, with Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering losing 3 percent
and Samsung Heavy Industries falling 2.9 percent.
Defensive stocks gained ground, with SK Telecom
rising 2.5 percent and LG Uplus up 2.7 percent.
LG Innotek surged 8.8 percent, after analysts
raised earnings expectations for the mobile parts supplier for
Apple Inc and LG Electronics
"LG Electronics' mobile phone business is reviving, and LG
Innotek's share for Apple is growing," SR Kwon, an analyst at
Dongbu Securities, said.
