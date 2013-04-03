SEOUL, April 4 Seoul shares are set to extend
losses for a fourth day on Thursday, after Wall Street fell on
weaker-than-expected growth in U.S. private-sector jobs and
rising tensions surrounding North Korea.
Markets are closely monitoring the Bank of Japan's policy
meeting set to end later in the day for whether it will live up
to market expectations of an aggressive monetary expansion.
"The yen's weakness has paused recently, and unless the Bank
of Japan announces very aggressive policy, it will be difficult
for the yen to further weaken," said Park Joong-seop, an analyst
at Daishin Securities.
Aggressive monetary policy, however, should adversely affect
South Korean stocks as it will lead to further falls in the yen
-- a price advantage to Korea's Japanese industrial rivals, Park
said.
Data out on Wednesday showed that U.S. companies hired at
the weakest pace in five months in March, while growth in the
vast services sector slowed, denting optimism about the world's
biggest economy.
Adding to investors caution was growing tension over North
Korea. The United States said on Wednesday it would soon send a
missile defense system to Guam to defend it from North Korea, as
the U.S. military adjusts to what Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
has called a "real and clear danger" from Pyongyang.
News that North Korea closed access to a joint factory zone
with South Korea on Wednesday weighed on South Korean stocks the
previous session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.15 percent at 1,983.22 points on Wednesday.
"North Korean tensions have caped the KOSPI's gains, and
affected foreign selling," Park said.
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,553.69 -1.05% -16.560
USD/JPY 93.02 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.816 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,557.14 -0.01% -0.210
US CRUDE $94.63 0.19% 0.180
DOW JONES 14550.35 -0.76% -111.66
ASIA ADRS 132.49 -1.14% -1.52
----------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**HYUNDAI MOTOR, KIA MOTORS **
Hyundai Motor Corp and its Kia Motors affiliate are
recalling more than 1.8 million vehicles in the United States to
address a potentially faulty switch and a loose headliner,
according to U.S. safety regulators.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)