SEOUL, April 4South Korean shares opened down on Thursday, tracking Wall Street falls on weaker-than-expected growth in U.S. private-sector jobs and on rising tensions surrounding North Korea.

Hyundai Motor and its Kia Motors affiliate slumped 5 percent and 4 percent, respectively, after U.S. regulators said the South Korean automakers would recall more than 1.8 million vehicles in the United States to address a potentially faulty switch and a loose headliner.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.9 percent at 1,964.95 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)